$30m investment in Bay of Plenty schools

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 11:28

Around $30 million will be invested in school property in the Bay of Plenty as part of Budget 2017, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Ms Kaye visited Pillans Point School in Tauranga today to announce details of the investment, along with MP for Tauranga Simon Bridges and MP for Bay of Plenty Todd Muller.

The investment includes:

- around $21 million for a new school in the Papamoa area, to accommodate a roll of 400

- around $4 million to expand Golden Sands School to accommodate a further 150 students

- around $5 million to provide nine new classrooms at Pillans Point School (including five extra and four replacement classrooms).

"The focus of this investment is boosting capacity within the region’s education network, to help accommodate growing rolls," says Ms Kaye.

"This is one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand, and the Government is committed to building new schools and classrooms where there’s sustained demand for more student places.

"Since 2008, we’ve undertaken the largest ever investment in school infrastructure by a New Zealand government.

"All up, we have now committed well over $5 billion towards upgrading and expanding schools nationwide."

Mr Macindoe says today’s announcement follows significant recent investment in Bay of Plenty schools.

"Earlier this year, $1.2 million was announced for three extra classrooms at Omokoroa Point School, and an establishment notice was signed for the new $18 million school at Pyes Pa, which will accommodate 650 students," says Mr Macindoe.

"Since 2016, new classrooms have also been announced for Oropi School, Welcome Bay School, Maungatapu School, Katikati Primary School and Matua Primary School.

"This Government understands that a school’s physical environment plays a huge part in inspiring and supporting student success, which is why we’re committed to ensuring that students all around New Zealand can learn in modern, stimulating learning environments."

The investment announced today is part of a $456.5 million investment in education infrastructure and associated operating costs as part of this year’s Budget.

Further announcements will be made about investments in school property under Budget 2017 in the coming weeks.