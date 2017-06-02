Inspiring Women of the Waimak

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:23

Women in Waimakariri electorate will be celebrated for their achievements both in the community and professional sectors at a working luncheon with Hon Amy Adams that is aimed to inspire, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

The Inspiring Women luncheon will be held on Wednesday 14 June at the Flat White Café in Pegasus Town.

"We know that the women of the Waimak work hard, whether it is through contributing to our communities or the professional sector, and I wanted to both celebrate their contribution and also provide an opportunity for our local achievers to hear about the personal journeys other women have travelled towards turning their vision into a life path," Doocey said.

Doocey said Hon Amy Adams was a great example of a woman who had changed career direction and achieved at the highest level.

Local entrepreneur Clare Giffard will also inspire Waimakariri’s women with her story of moving from the education field to becoming a leading business leader in the international wine and spirit, and hospitality industries.

"This is an opportunity to network, make connections and be inspired by the experiences of others," Doocey said.