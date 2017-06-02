Taurima to contest Tamaki Makaurau

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:24

Shane Taurima will be a force to be reckoned with as the Mâori Party gears up for its campaign in Auckland this weekend.

Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan has officially announced Shane Taurima (Rongomaiwahine, Ngâti Kahungunu) as the party’s candidate to contest the Tâmaki Makaurau seat in this year’s general election.

"Shane has been a familiar face on our TV screens for a number of years, telling our stories through our eyes, and I’m delighted he’ll bring the same dignified advocacy he is renowned for, to support the aspirations of whânau in Tâmaki Makaurau," says Mr Morgan.

"A proponent of kaupapa and exponent of te reo, Shane has dedicated much of his life both on and off the screen, to highlighting and investigating some of the most challenging issues facing whânau.

"His ongoing dedication and commitment to improving the lives of whânau led to Shane joining the establishment team for Te Pou Matakana, the North Island Whânau Ora Commissioning Agency, and more recently supporting Te Ururoa as his Senior Ministerial Advisor.

"Through these combined rich experiences, I have every confidence that Shane will harness the powerful independent voice for our people and we’re honoured to have him on the team and in our campaign to ‘Make Government Mâori - Mana Motuhake’" says Mr Morgan.

Mr Taurima says he wants to be the MP for Tâmaki Makaurau because he believes Governments need to do better by whânau.

"All our urban whânau have a right to be supported and empowered so they can be strong and successful," says Mr Taurima.

"I’m proud to lead a campaign on behalf of our people who have told me over and over again that our focus has to be on solutions that secure our futures: whai mahi - where whânau are in good paying jobs, training or education; whare - where whânau are in affordable, safe and warm homes and whakapapa - where whânau are confident in our reo, culture and identity.

"We just need to: make it Mâori and make it happen!"