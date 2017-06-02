Greens 'greenwash' climate change policy 'by stealing NZ First's'

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 14:03

The Green Party has been all over the place on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and has resorted to copying aspects of New Zealand First’s Climate Change policy.

"The Green Party has been for the ETS, against the ETS, for the ETS and now want to ‘phase it out’ and replace it with a Carbon Commission and domestic solutions.

"That’s only copying aspects of what NZ First has been saying since 2011.

"But typical of that party, which bases policy on 100% theory and 0% reality, they don’t understand that the environment and economy are flipsides of the same coin. Countries like Norway understand that and are both progressive and environmental leaders.

"No one can tax their way to a better climate and NZ First is alone in understanding that. says Mr Peters.

"The great advantage of the New Zealand First policy is that there are enormous savings of $1.4 billion per annum which will be spent financing the success of our own policy," says Mr Peters.