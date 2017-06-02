'3D printed milk' no threat but use of 'milk' is - NZ First

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 14:36

New Zealand First says there’s no threat to our key primary industries from 3D printed milk aside from these products ripping off use of the name, milk.

"To quote a rather famous slogan ‘you can’t beat the real thing’, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Not that it hasn’t stopped some more excitable members of the commentariat from latching onto ‘3D printed milk’ as a sign of dairying’s impending apocalypse.

"What is a threat, however, is if we allow these synthetics to hijack the name ‘milk’ and names associated with meat we are seeing from artificial meat proteins.

"Regulators in the European Union and now the United States have woken up to this threat and it’s about time we did as well. New Zealand First will protect the integrity of what comes from the land and sea.

"As for this latest artificial milk, the claims are not exactly new. We’ve found an article about ‘Artificial Milk’ that ran in the New York Times back in 1912 and its benefits are similar those claimed for this 3D printed fluid," says Mr Peters.