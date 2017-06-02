Over $200,000 environmental funding for Colville Bay

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 15:02

Colville Bay Harbour Care project in the Coromandel has received $201,420 from the Community Environment Fund, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson announced today

"The Colville Bay Harbour Care project is a great example of how a small community group can contribute to bringing about positive change in the environment," Mr Simpson said.

"The purpose of the three-year project is to enable the community to better understand and protect Colville Bay and the rivers, streams and wetlands that feed into Colville Bay Harbour.

"There is currently little environmental data available about the freshwater catchment area and harbour, and the project’s first priority is to establish base line data from which to assess its progress.

"The project will undertake community education activities and seeks to engage the community in programmes demonstrating best practice freshwater and coastal management.

"These programmes will include educating and actively involving children from Colville School and Colville Bay Preschool in collecting shellfish population data each year. The project will also develop and distribute an information and advice booklet about weed control to residents and land owners, and hold working bees and ‘swap-weeds-for-trees’ events throughout the course of the project.

"By the end of the three year period, 5km of electric fencing will have been installed to prevent livestock entering the wetlands, rivers and streams that feed the Colville Bay Harbour and at least 20,000 native plants planted to revegetate newly fenced and public areas. There will be signs showcasing information about the biodiversity living in Colville Bay and the estuary.

"Colville located at the northern top of the Coromandel Peninsula represents some of the region’s most iconic biodiversity and natural heritage. It is a very beautiful and spectacular part of the Coromandel and this initiative will greatly enhance local understanding of what can and should be done to ensure it stays that way."

The Community Environment Fund provides funding so New Zealanders are empowered to take environmental action. The Fund support projects that strengthen partnerships, raise public awareness of environmental issues, and encourage community participation in environmental initiatives. Since 2010 the fund has awarded more than $12 million to environmental projects.

For more information about the Community Environment Fund see http://www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/community-environment-fund