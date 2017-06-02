Youth WiFi project gets Government funding

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 16:42

Massey University's Dr Faraz Hasan and Dr Fakhrul Alam, in partnership with PrimoWireless' Matthew Harrison, have been successful in the latest round of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Curious Mind's Participatory Science Platform (PSP) Funding.

The successful project engages high school students at New Plymouth Boys' and Girls' High Schools in exploring the state of wireless connectivity in Taranaki. This will involve practical exercises, which aim to help students appreciate the challenges and research issues pertinent to Wi-Fi connectivity.

Massey’s Taranaki business development manager Eve Kawana-Brown says the project aims to encourage New Zealanders to get involved in science and technology.

"One of the most encouraging things for us has been the generous response from the personnel of both schools and PrimoWireless, who not only helped us in fine tuning the project but also provided considerable in-kind support for this project."

Lead investigator Dr Faraz Hasan says, "Through this project students will get hands-on experience with various experimental tools to get better insight into how Wi-Fi operates. It also informs them about the career options in this area.

"Projects like these are crucial to get our future generation interested in wireless and, more broadly, digital technology, which is important for addressing a number of challenges faced by New Zealand. While most students, their families and friends use Wi-Fi on a daily basis, very few would know what goes on in the background," says Dr Hasan of the School of Engineering and Advanced Technology.

Co-investigator Dr Fakhrul Alam says it is all too easy for students to use Wi-Fi and know little about it. "This project is an opportunity for the students to have a behind-the-scenes view of Wi-Fi networking."

The students will examine Wi-Fi coverage in their schools by live measurements and also get an opportunity to visit PrimoWireless sites to get an appreciation of large-scale wireless networks.

This project also has endorsement and sponsorship from Internet New Zealand, the organisation responsible for internet-related issues across the country.