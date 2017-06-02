Appointment of Judge of the Court of Appeal

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 16:48

The Honourable Justice Murray Ashley Gilbert has been appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson announced today.

Justice Gilbert graduated with an LLB from Auckland University in 1977. In 1976 he joined Kensington Swan in Auckland as a law clerk, graduating to solicitor upon his admission to the bar and becoming a partner in 1985. In 1996 he became a partner at Chapman Tripp, where he remained until forming the partnership Gilbert Walker with Campbell Walker QC in 2004. There he specialised in commercial litigation with an emphasis on defending negligence claims. He was appointed a Senior Counsel in 2008.

Justice Gilbert was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in January 2012.