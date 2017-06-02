Charity and compassion celebrated at Ramadan iftar

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 17:27

The iftar, organised by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), bought together people from across different religious, ethnic, and political backgrounds in Parliament’s Banquet Hall. The event was organised to expose Islamic culture to the wider New Zealand public, and offered a unique platform to share the values of "charity and compassion" that Ramadan promotes FIANZ President Hazim Arafeh said.

"Ramadan is a month of charity and compassion. One of the most important attitudes that Islam brings out in people through fasting is to think about others. It defines us as human beings, through a test of compassion." Hazim Arafeh, FIANZ President

Hosted by Internal Affairs Minister Hon Peter Dunne, the iftar at Parliament is one of many being held nationwide during Ramadan. Minister Dunne spoke of the event as "a statement against those who would divide", a message reiterated by Mr Arafeh’s praising of the Muslim community as a valued part of our "peace-loving" society. The iftar at Parliament is one of hundreds being held throughout the month across the country Mr Arafeh highlighted the Muslim community "endeavour to open mosques and invite everyone in" to join in with the festival.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the lunar year, during which Muslims fast - by not eating or drinking - during daylight hours. This fast is broken each evening with an iftar, eating a humble dish of dates and bread before sitting down to eat a larger meal.

New Zealand is home to a large and growing Muslim community, with over 46,000 Muslims recorded in the 2013 Census.