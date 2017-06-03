More social housing coming on board in Tauranga and Papamoa

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 11:48

Almost 220 new social and transitional places are on the way for Tauranga and Papamoa, the Government has today confirmed.

"We’re on track to have 68 short term transitional housing places available in Tauranga and Papamoa by the end of the year. This will mean we can support up to 272 families in Tauranga and Papamoa every year while long term solutions are found," says Ms Adams.

"Of those 68 places, 21 places are already open.

"Across the wider Bay of Plenty region, we will be providing a total of 146 transitional housing places meaning we'll be able to help 584 families every year," says Ms Adams.

"These houses are in addition to the 290 social houses we’re planning to secure in the Bay of Plenty. These new properties will be a welcome addition to the region, which is an area of growing need."

Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro officially opened the newest transitional places to be run by Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust, in Tauranga today with local MPs Simon Bridges and Todd Muller.

The trio met with residents and staff to hear about the difference that transitional housing is making in Tauranga.

"Every day, we’re hearing stories from our frontline about the great work being done by our community housing providers to help people in need," says Mr Ngaro.

"Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust are a great example. They’re working extremely hard to help those in our community who need help to get back on their feet which is why it’s great that we’re able to support even more developments like this one."

Ms Adams says the plans for the Bay of Plenty are a recognition that the Government takes the issue of housing in Tauranga and the wider region seriously and that new supply is being provided.

"We are working hard alongside providers to address the demand on social housing and help those most in need of warm, safe housing."

The Ministers acknowledged local MPs Simon Bridges and Todd Muller for being strong local advocates for housing in their electorate.

Each week, the Government spends $1.8 million to support more than 27,000 households in the Bay of Plenty with their housing costs.