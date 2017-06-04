Minister to attend UN Ocean conference

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 14:23

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry is to attend the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York this week and will host the UN Secretary General’s launch of ‘The World Ocean Assessment’.

"New Zealand and Barbados co-chaired the process which led to the publication of this landmark document that will help inform the discussion around how we save our oceans," Ms Barry says.

The Ocean Conference will be the first time all 193 UN nations have come together to compare notes on how the world is implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14; to conserve, protect and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.

‘New Zealand has a reputation as a leading voice on oceans and fisheries issues at the United Nations. We plan to highlight our international and domestic activities, our investments in the Pacific’s oceans and fisheries and our effective management of our own marine areas," Ms Barry says.

"A healthy ocean is vital to all our livelihoods and our economy, and attending the conference means we will have an active and visible role in this discussion."

As a strong supporter of the adoption of Sustainable Development Goal 14 New Zealand was one of a core group of countries that supported the convening of the conference.

The UN Ocean Conference runs from 5 - 9 June.