PM condemns London attack

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 16:31

Prime Minister Bill English has condemned the latest terror attack in London and reiterated New Zealand’s commitment to the international fight against violent extremism.

"Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people," says Mr English.

"No one should be forced to live in fear, no matter their race or religion, their politics or their beliefs.

"The international community must continue its efforts to combat terror and to degrade those who seek to inflict it and New Zealand remains committed to playing its part.

"New Zealand’s thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, along with their families and friends. Our hearts go out to you."

Mr English says Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has also written to his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson to express New Zealand’s condolences.