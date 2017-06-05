Minister congratulates honours' recipients

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 08:41

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has congratulated the recipients of the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours announced today.

"There are inspiring and committed people working hard every day to help tell New Zealand’s stories through art, music, theatre, ballet, opera and broadcasting," Ms Barry says.

"The founder of TV production company Touchdown is to become Dame Julie Christie. Dame Julie is being honoured for her TV work but also for her work organising Rugby World Cup 2011 and her time as a board member of NZ Story Group which protects the intellectual property of the Silver Fern."

‘Receiving a CNZM for services to ballet and business is Candis Craven, chair of the Royal New Zealand Ballet from 2011 until last year. She steered the ballet through a very busy schedule that included critically acclaimed tours to China, the US, Canada the UK. She also developed a successful bid for an increase in baseline funding, an increase I was pleased to announce last year."

"Mark Hadlow has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the arts over 35 years. He performed his critically acclaimed one-man show S.N.A.G. throughout New Zealand and at the Edinburgh Festival. He’s also acted in the Hobbit trilogy and King Kong."

"Simon O’Neill has received an ONZM for services to opera. He’s one of the world’s finest heroic tenors and is a principal artist with the company’s such as the Metropolitan Opera and Covent Garden. He regularly returns to New Zealand to perform at home with the NZSO, the Auckland Philharmonia and the New Zealand Opera’" Ms Barry says.

"Peter Hayden has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his film and television work. He was a key member of the documentary production company Natural History New Zealand and his programmes have been shown in more than 280 countries and have won more than 350 international awards. He’s also a SuperSeniors Champion and is raising awareness about elder abuse."

"Congratulations to everyone who has been honoured this Queen’s Birthday weekend. Savour the honour and celebrate this award from your country in recognition of your service and talent," Ms Barry says.

Recipients:

DNZM

Julie Christie, ONZM, for services to governance and the television industry.

CNZM

Mary Ama for services to the arts and the Pacific community.

Candis Craven, OBE, for services to ballet and business.

Mark Hadlow for services to the arts.

Rachel House for services to the performing arts.

Simon O’Neill for services to opera

Deborah White for services to art

Frances Wilson-Fitzgerald for services to opera

MNZM

Anne Crummer for services to music.

Sharyn Evans for services to music.

Peter Hayden for services to film and television.

Robert Khan for services to broadcasting and the Indian community.

Rachel Lang for services to television.

Allen McLaughlin for services to sports broadcasting.

Fiona Pardington for services to photography.

Emily Perkins for services to literature.

Linda Webb for services to music education.

QSO

Timothy Bray for services to children and theatre.

Linda Chalmers for services to art.

Fraser Faulknor for services to children, education and music.

Lois Finderup for services to the fashion industry and theatre.

Richard Madden for services to music.

Shirley May for services to music and the community.

Gair McRae for services to theatre and youth.

Prabha Ravi for services to ethnic communities and dance.

Peter Simmonds for services to theatre.

Daphne Stevens for services to music.

Valerie Thorburn for services to music education

Cara Watson for services to music.

NZAM

Randal Heke for services to New Zealand interests in Antarctica and historic preservation.