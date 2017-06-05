Community and Pacific leaders honoured

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 10:20

The Minister for Pacific Peoples and the Community and Voluntary Sector, Alfred Ngaro, says this year’s Queens Birthday Honours list recognises the depth of leadership and commitment of those working in the community.

58 leaders have been honoured for their service, including eight from the Pacific community.

"These honours are an important, and well-deserved, recognition of people who have worked tirelessly in their communities to make a difference," says Mr Ngaro.

"I’d like to congratulate them all.

"I’m particularly pleased to see La’auli Michael Jones has been recognised as a Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM).

"Most New Zealanders recognise La’auli as the most outstanding rugby player of his generation, but what they see less of is the commitment he puts into volunteering and into supporting Pasifika and Maori communities.

"Whether as Chairman of the Village Community Trust, a member of the Pacific Advancement Senior School (PASS) Board or as a coach for his son’s school rugby team; La’auli is dedicated to empowering Pacific youth and community.

"I’m proud to call La’auli a friend and proud to see his, and so many of our other dedicated leaders recognised in this year’s honours list."

Recipients:

KNZM

Mr Michael Niko Jones, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and youth.

CNZM

Ms Mary Tupai Ama, of Auckland. For services to the arts and the Pacific community.

Mr Roy James Austin, of Auckland. For services to children's health and the community.

ONZM

Mr William Robert Dunbar, of Cromwell. For services to health and the community.

Mr Craig Clifford Emeny, of the Chatham Islands. For services to aviation and the community.

Assistant Commissioner Wallace Patrick Haumaha, QSM, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Police and MÄori, Pacific and ethnic communities.

MNZM

Mrs Janis Irene Ballantyne, of Te Awamutu. For services to education and the community.

Mr Stephen Edward Canny, of Invercargill. For services to the community, governance and cycling.

Mr Hamish Angus Crooks, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Ms Anne Crummer, of Auckland. For services to music.

Mr William Thomas Gray, QSM, JP, of Tolaga Bay. For services to MÄori and the community.

Inspector Karen Lee Henrikson, of Hamilton. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mrs Sally Tupetalamataone Ikinofo, of Auckland. For services to education and MÄori and Pacific communities.

Mr Robert Akhtar Zainal Khan, of Auckland. For services to broadcasting and the Indian community.

Mr Mereford Michael Meredith, of Auckland. For services as a restaurateur and to philanthropy.

Mr Lee Michael Christopher Robinson, of Christchurch. For services to the community and sport.

Mr John Roy-Wojciechowski, of Auckland. For services to the Polish community and philanthropy.

murray ross sutherland

Mr Toro Edward Reginald Waaka, of Napier. For services to MÄori and the community.

QSO

Ms Mary Anne Garner, of Nelson. For services to the community.

Mrs Mary Bernadette Gavin, of Nelson. For services to women and the community.

Mr Michael John Gorman, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Deirdre Anne Jolly, of Alexandra. For services to the community.

Mrs Mokataufoou Togakilo Sipeli, of Wellington. For services to the Niue community and education.

QSM

Mr Kerry John Bensemann, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Beryl Mary Bowers, of Picton. For services to the community.

Mr Dermot Peter Byrne, JP, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Mrs Annie Naw Coates, of Wellington. For services to ethnic communities.

Mr Neville Terence Coslett, JP, of Papamoa. For services to the community.

Mrs Ana Maria de Vos Sanchez, JP, of Auckland. For services to ethnic communities.

Mr Brian Robert Dodds, of Balclutha. For services to healthcare and the community.

Mrs Doris Christine Dunn, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Ms Merrilyn Frances George, of Ohakune. For services to education and the community.

Mrs Jacqueline Barbara Grinder, of Matamata. For services to the community.

Mr Michael James Hanrahan, of Ashburton. For services to the community.

Mr Duncan John Hart, JP, of Marton. For services to the community.

Mrs Sandra Barbara Anne Hunter, of Matamata. For services to the community.

Mr Kulwinder Singh Jhamat, of Pokeno. For services to the Indian community.

Mr William Richard Johns, JP, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Julia Rosemary Lowe, JP, of Paeroa. For services to the community.

Mrs Railene Denise Mabin, of Waipukurau. For services to the Plunket Society.

Mrs Shirley Ann May, of Kaikohe. For services to music and the community.

Ms Dorothy Margaret McKinnon, of Whanganui. For services to the community.

Mrs Janet Elaine McRobbie, of Pokeno. For services to Girl Guides and the community.

Mr William Kevin Moore, of Twizel. For services to outdoor education and the community.

Mr James Edward Morgan, of Hastings. For services to the community.

Miss Ann Shirley Muir, of Whangarei. For services to bowls and the community.

Mrs Iris Mae Officer-Holmes, of Ashburton. For services to the community.

Mr Michael Francis O'Neill, of Gore. For services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community.

Mr Brian Scott Palliser, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mr Barry Richard Pomeroy, of Nelson. For services to veterans and the community.