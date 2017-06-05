New Zealander' work for Seniors honoured

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 08:52

A woman who has given more than 45 years’ service to older New Zealanders has been made a Dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours released today.

The Minister for Seniors, Maggie Barry, has congratulated Dame Peggy Koopman-Boyden on being made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"Dame Peggy has for many years led major research on active ageing and has given policy advice for Seniors. She also chairs a steering group in Hamilton which is working towards World Health Organisation ‘Age Friendly’ accreditation," Ms Barry says.

"Clarice Anderson has received the Queen’s Service Medal for her longstanding involvement with the Royal New Zealand Blind Foundation in central Hawkes Bay. She has organised many street day appeals and founded a local singing group ‘Sing Along With Us’ which regularly entertains at rest homes."

Also receiving a QSM are Matamata woman Elizabeth Donaldson who runs weekly fitness classes for seniors to help them maintain a healthy lifestyle; and Auckland woman Keita Dawson who is involved in the development of the Kaupapa Maori Elder Abuse and Neglect Prevention service.

Super Seniors champion Peter Hayden has also been honoured, and made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to film and television. He is one of 12 articulate older New Zealanders who advocates for Seniors.

"Congratulations to all the honours recipients who’ve been recognised for the exceptional work they do for their local communities and New Zealand," Ms Barry says.