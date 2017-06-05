Financial literacy education available for young people - Dean

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 14:08

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister and Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says young people around the region will be given the opportunity to learn about budgeting and money management thanks to new Government investment.

"Financial literacy is so important for our young people and this funding will set them up for a brighter future - I just think it’s such a great initiative.

"Resources and training will be made universally available to teachers in primary and secondary schools that will assist in integrating financial education into the curriculum.

"It will provide a wonderful opportunity for our young people to learn about money and financial skills, ensuring that once they are at university, or advancing into the workforce, they will have the life skills to make the right choices.

"An investment of $10.2 million of operating funds over four years will be made for programmes which improve the financial capability of young people, in places like from Central Otago, Oamaru and the Mackenzie district.

"This additional funding confirms the Government’s commitment to helping young New Zealanders to better manage their finances.

"Building financial capability in New Zealand will improve the well-being of families, reduce hardship, increase investment and grow the economy," Mrs Dean said.