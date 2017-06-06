Appointments to the Electricity Authority

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 09:13

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Lana Stockman and Mark Sandelin to the Electricity Authority.

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown entity established in November 2010.

It is responsible for the governance and regulation of the electricity market and its objective is to promote competition, reliable supply, and the efficient operation of the electricity sector for the long term benefit of consumers.

Lana Stockman and Mark Sandelin have been appointed for terms of five years each commencing 6 June 2017. They fill vacancies left by Hon Roger Sowry and David Bull, who have now completed two terms with the Authority.

"Lana brings her experience working in executive and senior advisory roles in the Australian infrastructure sector, and experience in the New Zealand electricity industry. Mark brings significant legal expertise and skill, including dispute resolution experience, with the versatility to apply it to different issues.

"These appointments will benefit the Authority by bringing different skill sets and fresh thinking, complementing the appointment of Allan Dawson and Sandra Gamble in April.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Hon Roger Sowry and David Bull for their significant contribution to the Authority since its establishment. Both also served the Electricity Commission, the Authority’s predecessor, so have dedicated a noteworthy period of time to New Zealand’s electricity sector," Ms Collins says.

There will continue to be six members of the Authority, with the others being Dr Brent Layton (Chair), Allan Dawson, Sandra Gamble and Susan Paterson.