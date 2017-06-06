Defection of ALCP President Abe Gray to The Opportunities Party

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 10:53

The Opportunities Party (TOP) founder and leader Dr Gareth Morgan has responded positively to Mr Gray's resignation.

"While we are not a single issue party it is heartening to see a senior member of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party (ALCP) join many other experts and members of the public in endorsing TOP's Real Deal Cannabis reform".

"With our membership now in excess of 3000 we welcome all New Zealanders who recognise the urgent need for evidence based policies to solve the myriad of problems created by timid establishment parties".