OIO translated information

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:14

To help overseas people understand their obligations under the Overseas Investment Act, information about buying or leasing land in New Zealand has been translated into four languages

A new brochure Buying Land in New Zealand - Key Information for Overseas Investors has been translated into:

Traditional Chinese

Simplified Chinese

Korean; and

Spanish/Latin American.

The brochure tells people about the types of assets that are covered by the Overseas Investment Act.

One strong message in the brochure is that overseas people should get help from a New Zealand lawyer who can tell them if the Overseas Investment Act applies to the land they are wanting to lease or purchase.

The information may be translated into other languages in the future.