Let's make traffic jams extinct - ACT

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 13:48

Proposed road pricing should be world-leading, revenue neutral, and implemented soon, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The Government’s likely announcement of terms of reference for a road pricing inquiry is tremendous news. Road-pricing could be transformative for Auckland’s traffic woes, which frustrate travellers and damage the economy and environment.

"But before the inquiry begins, the Government needs to make some basic commitments up front to ensure road pricing is a boon and not a boondoggle.

"First, a New Zealand road pricing system should be world-leading. We should take advantage of recent and emerging technologies including GPS tracking of traffic, to effectively price roads in real time, so pricing is self-regulating and booth-free. This would give people constant incentives to share rides or travel off-peak, plus options to pay for on-peak travel for those willing to pay. In practice, such a world-leading system would mean high-value, time-sensitive trips such as ambulance rides would have shorter and more reliable travel times, while single occupancy riders would be more likely to take the bus, people driving kids to school would more likely carpool, and people living near train stations would be more likely to use them.

"Second, road pricing should be revenue-neutral. Politicians should see it as a tool to keep traffic flowing - not as a cash cow or a way to put people off driving entirely. So any revenue raised should be offset with a reduction in petrol tax, and new revenue received by council should be used to improve the road network just like petrol taxes are.

"And third, road pricing needs to be implemented soon. Waiting ten or even five years is not good enough. Anyone who’s recently tried to drive around Auckland knows we’re at a crisis point now. A meaningful commitment would be for the Government to implement demand-based road pricing within the next Parliamentary term. That way, the Government could be held accountable for any delay."