Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 17:34

Debate resumed from 1 June on the Appropriation (2017/18 Estimates) Bill.

Hon ANNE TOLLEY (Minister for Children): It is a pleasure to take a call in this Budget debate, and what a great Budget 2017 has for New Zealanders. You know, I have to congratulate the new Minister of Finance because he has delivered a Budget that is delivering for all New Zealanders. One could say it is about time. This country has come through some pretty tough times but New Zealanders have knuckled down, worked hard, and been supported by a focused Government that has determined to support and lead to ensure this country gets back on to its feet. The economy is now growing, growth is predicted to continue for the next 4 years, and this Budget makes sure that everyone gets the opportunity to benefit from that.

This Budget takes three significant steps to bring the benefits of that stronger economy to all New Zealanders. First of all there is a massive investment in public services-$7 billion over the next 4 years in those public services like health and education and the justice sector.

I want to take this opportunity to say how delighted I am to see the reward for those hard-working care workers who are getting a significant increase in their wage packets. If ever a group deserved to see its wages grow it is that group. I know in my electorate I have hundreds and hundreds of women, mainly, who are absolutely delighted to see that reward in this Budget.

The second major investment, of course, is the infrastructure. An allocation of new spending of $4 billion right across the sector in infrastructure spend is most welcome. But the one that I really think is the most significant is the $2 billion a year in the families income package-$2 billion every year to support New Zealand families About 1.3 million families will benefit-on average, about $26 a week-and some much more than others. Of course, we know, because we have targeted that support to those hard-working people who need the help the most.

We have discussed in this House, many times before, how to measure poverty. There are a number of ways to measure poverty and people do it in different ways. I have argued in this House that there is no one sufficient measure. But if you look across those complex measures this Budget very clearly addresses two of the measures that we produce every year in the Ministry of Social Development analysis. First of all, from a housing perspective it is going to lift 20,000 households above that threshold for severe housing stress-20,000 New Zealand households will be lifted out of that severe housing stress-and I am really proud to be part of a Government that has done that. In addition, one of the measures that the OECD uses-I do not think it is a robust measure on its own because it is easily manipulated-measures against the median income.

Of course you can adjust the median income. But in this case we are seeing 50,000 children lifted above that measure of 50 percent of the median income. Again, I am very proud to be part of a Government that has done that, in Budget 2017. Of course, last year we were the first Government in 43 years to increase the level of benefit that people who are unemployed get. We get to have these sorts of conversations only because we have a growing economy and, as I say, the economy is due to grow for the next 4 years.

Over 200,000 jobs have been created over the last 3 years, and a further 215,000 jobs are expected to be created over the next 4 years, and that is really, really important for the people who live in my electorate. The No. 1 issue that they have is employment. The want jobs because they want to be able to support themselves and their families.

So with an unemployment rate that is predicted to fall below 4.5 percent, the proportion of people who are now dependent on a main benefit is the lowest it has been in the March quarter since 1997. That is a phenomenal achievement by hard-working New Zealanders running businesses, expanding businesses, and creating employment opportunities for New Zealanders.

If we take a social investment blend across unemployment, the group that has the highest priority for any Government should be those young people whom we refer to as "neets"-that is, they are not in employment, they are not in education, and they are not in training. Every quarter we have the household labour force survey, and that tells us that of the 674,000 young people aged between 15 and 24, 588,000 of them, over 87 percent, are in employment or education or training. That leaves about 86,000 whom they estimate-remember; it is an estimate, based on a survey-who are called "neets".

Mr Andrew Little sort of generously rounds that up to 90,000, and then portrays these 90,000 young people as if they are sitting on the side of the road, waiting for a Labour bus to come along and pick them up and take them down the road, to a job. Of course, we all know that that is not the case. That is reading Labour's propaganda. When you look carefully at the facts of those 86,000 young people, it does include about 16,000 who are caregivers. It might be that they are caring for other members of the family or they might have children of their own. Many of them are taking a gap year, many of them are on their OE, some of them are in between jobs or courses, because the survey is taken over a certain period of time, and some of them are sick or injured or disabled, or not on a benefit.

But what we do know is that 46,000 young people between the age of 15 and 24 are on a benefit of some kind, at any one point, and just 18,000 of those are work-ready. They are what we describe as job seekers, work-ready. That means they are able to be out there, working.

The Labour Party says it is going to cut immigration-tens of thousands of work visas are going to be stopped. But at the same time Labour is going to build more houses in Auckland. Labour talks about having those 84,000 or 90,000 young people with which to build the houses. But if we break this down even further and have a look at just Auckland City, there are just 4,083 of those young people who are available to work.

So, apparently, those 4,083 young people are going to build 50,000 houses. That is ludicrous. That is just manipulation of the facts. That is leaving aside any skills. I heard Paddy Gower on The Nation say to Mr Little that you cannot turn a "neet" into a nurse overnight. So I say to Mr Little that you cannot turn a beneficiary into a builder overnight.

This Government is certainly determined to offer more than hope to this group of young people. We have a whole raft of initiatives in place that are aimed at supporting those young people into a job. We have the Youth Service. Every young person who leaves school is contacted by a Youth Service contractor, offering them specialist case management and support to get into training and education first, or employment if that is what they would prefer, but our first priority is to get them trained.

We have a whole raft of regional initiatives in the areas of New Zealand where the proportion of those young people is the greatest. If we have a look at Northland, the Kaikohe Growing Regional Opportunities through Work trial has successfully got almost 30 young people into jobs. We have now expanded that trial right throughout Northland, the Tai Tamariki 500, which offers pre-employment skills, mentorship, pastoral support, skills, and work experience.

We know that these young people are not just sitting there, waiting to be picked up and taken down the road to a job. Many of them have highly complex issues to resolve, and our initiatives are part of addressing those complex issues. We have, in the Hawkes' Bay, Project 1000 and we have in Tai Rāwhiti, my own area-we are supporting its own locally developed youth employment strategy.

This Government is serious about supporting those young New Zealanders into a job, because we know that gives them the best chance of having a good life. We are not afraid to tackle those complex issues. This Budget 2017 is a great Budget for all New Zealanders, but in particular for young New Zealanders.

METIRIA TUREI (Co-Leader-Green): National cannot be trusted. National cannot be trusted to solve the serious challenges that our country faces. Everybody in this country knows that our housing is broken in this country. Everybody knows that our rivers are broken, and we all well know that our climate is broken. Children in this country are still getting sick from preventable Third World diseases, 9 years after National has proved that it has failed, time and time again. Let us talk about how families are doing, shall we, after 9 years of National.

Rheumatic fever rates for Pasifika children are still growing, after 9 years of National. What has National done in this Budget? It has cut the budget for rheumatic fever prevention. It has gotten rid of the targets for reducing rheumatic fever. Do you know why it has done that? It is because National knows that we will never get rid of rheumatic fever in this country until we solve the housing crisis.

What has National done in this Budget? It has not done anything serious about dealing with housing. It has given money to the accommodation supplement, which just goes to landlords and increases rents-even the Government knows that; its own information tells it that. It has put more money into emergency housing, which is a declaration of failure by this Government. It is a declaration of failure to say it will fund 4 more years of emergency housing because it is not going to bother to do what is needed, to build the housing that our families desperately need, to live in. Why do they desperately need them? Because their children are still, after 9 years of National, getting sick from preventable illnesses like rheumatic fever.

Up to 1,600 New Zealanders will die this winter because of cold, damp, and mouldy homes. Up to 15 of those people will be children: babies who have just been born, children who are cherished and loved by their families-and up to 15 will die this winter because their homes are damp and cold and mouldy and make them sick. National has had 9 years to make sure that every single one of those 15 kids has a decent place to live that makes them well, not sick. National has had 9 years to make sure that we do not have extra deaths in winter because housing is so cold and miserable-1,600 families will suffer this winter because of National's failure. That is all that this Government has delivered to our country: more and more people getting sick, and far too many of them dying for it.

National still means families living in unsafe homes. National still means families living in their cars and in garages over winter. National still means selling off the very State houses that those families could be living in right now, keeping themselves warm and dry and healthy.

Mental health services are becoming No. 1 in the concerns of New Zealanders around health. Everywhere we look we see more and more people suffering from mental health issues because of stress, because of all sorts of problems-poverty-but not being able to find the help that they need. Suicide rates have jumped under National. During the 9 years of this National Government we have seen a surge in child suicides in this period-in youth suicide in the 9 years of National. What have we seen National do in this and previous Budgets? It has been cutting the funding for the very mental health services that will keep these children-these young people-alive. We hear stories almost every week of health services that are desperately trying to provide for their communities and the families that are around them, but cannot, because National has, year after year-9 years on-cut the funding for those essential health services that save New Zealanders' lives. This is what National's legacy will be: more and more New Zealanders unwell, and far too many of them dying because of it. That is what 9 years of National is leaving us.

What about our beautiful and pristine rivers-the rivers that are part of our birthright, part of our economy, and part of the joy of being New Zealanders in this beautiful country. You cannot safely swim in 62 percent of New Zealand's rivers because if you do, you risk getting sick.

Hon Dr Nick Smith: Just rubbish.

METIRIA TUREI: Ha, ha! And the man responsible for that is still in denial, as you can hear him squeaking from across the Chamber. Instead of cleaning up those rivers, instead of holding those polluters to account, instead of making sure that they pay for the pollution that they are spreading into our waterways and pay for the cost of cleaning up, National gives more subsidies and public money to irrigators and to polluters. Its failure to take care of our environment-the very environment that provides our health, provides for our families, and provides for our economy-is yet one more failure to add to the many that is the legacy of National's 9 years.

Four out of five bird species in this country are at risk of extinction-four out of five. Yet this Government, National, continues with coalmining in Kiwi habitats on conservation land while handing out fat subsidies to oil and drilling companies to drill in the Māui's dolphin's habitat. The Māui dolphin is on the brink of extinction. National's 9-year legacy will be the extinction of some of these species, some that we have held dear.

So now is the time, New Zealand, to rid ourselves of National's failure, of this 9-year degradation of the things that we hold the most dear. Our families, our children, our loved ones-we hold them the most dear, so they should be at the heart of the Government. In a Greens Government, families will be at the heart of that new and progressive Government. That is why we released the "Budget for all mothers" just a few weeks ago, before the National Government's Budget. That was a clear signal to New Zealand that we will put families and children at the heart of any new Government that we are part of. That is why we will continue to fight for the right of communities to have their rivers and their waterways cleaned up, their right to be able to drink safe water from their own taps-a right that National has degraded over the last 9 years. We will make sure that we are responsible global citizens in the fight against climate change and in the investment and the innovation and the opportunity that a 21st century sustainable economy can bring to our country.

Nine years of National have proven that its experiments on our country have been a failure, and our families and our environment have taken the cost of that. It is an experiment that New Zealanders are now tired of. It is an experiment that New Zealanders are putting aside in September, because they will not tolerate any more the degradation and harm that this National Government has caused them. They are looking for a new and progressive Government, of which the Greens are a part, that will put families and our environment at the centre of the decisions that we make. That is our commitment to this country. Thank you.

Mr DEPUTY SPEAKER: A 5-minute call on behalf of the National Party-Joanne Hayes.