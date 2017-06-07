Hamilton City Councillor Philip Yeung on leave due to illness

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 13:05

Hamilton City Councillor Philip Yeung will be absent from official duties in coming weeks.

Cr Yeung, who represents the East Ward and is in his second term on the Council, has been unwell for several weeks and was admitted to Waikato Hospital, where he has undergone tests.

He thanked well-wishers for their messages of support in recent days, but asked people to refrain from personal visits for the time-being.

He is able to check emails from time to time and respond to text messages, but is primarily focussing on rest and recovery, and asked the public and the media to respect his request for privacy.