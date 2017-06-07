Wellington Central candidates face up

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 13:46

The big three candidates standing for Wellington Central faced each other today in a debate hosted by Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Incumbent MP Grant Robertson (Labour), List MP James Shaw (Greens), and first-timer Nicola Willis (National) fielded a range of questions by Newstalk ZB’s Tim Fookes.

The topics ranged from Wellington’s economic health, the regional economic development agency, immigration policies and their effects on the city, fixing transport problems, resilience and the future-proofing of water and roading infrastructure and the port, the airport runway, tourism, housing and an urban development agency.

Chamber Chief Executive John Milford said he was very impressed by all the candidates and their grasp of the issues facing Wellington and the region.

"There was a great deal of unanimity on the big issues, and that bodes well for the future.

"It’s clear to me that we will be well served by whoever of the three is our MP after September.

"Even better would be that they all get into Parliament, two of them obviously via the List, because that would mean we would have fantastic representation from three people who are very capable and very passionate about our city.

"The Chamber would be very happy to work with them all to help them push the real issues that matter to Wellingtonians."