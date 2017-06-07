ALCP Leader 'wishes Abe Gray all the best with optimistic TOP ambitions'

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 20:42

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party wishes Abe Gray all the best with the The Opportunities Party, but thinks he is being overly optimistic about its chances of success.

ALCP Leader Jeff Lye said TOP was a new party that would probably fail to make the 5% threshold.

Lye said new parties usually fade away after one election cycle and generally do not keep going to give it another go, once they fail to gain MPs.

"The ALCP has been there since 1996 and has not gone away. The reason being that we are serious about real cannabis law reform and have a far better cannabis policy than TOP. We promote positive gains in all sectors of health, education, economic, environmental and social development," he said.

"Numerous parties have tried to gain the cannabis vote over the years, but have failed to deliver if they get elected. TOP is likely to prioritise its controversial equity tax and cat culling policies over cannabis reform, if it somehow manages to get MPs."

The ALCP is the only party that makes cannabis its number one priority. ALCP will continue to stand up for cannabis law reform until there is no one going through the courts or left in jail for this travesty of justice.