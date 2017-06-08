Ruapehu tourism infrastructure funding a vote of confidence

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:11

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that the announcement today by Tourism Minister Paula Bennett that Ruapehu will receive almost $1.5 million dollars for tourism infrastructure projects was a clear commitment from government to the future of Ruapehu tourism and its importance in creating jobs, lifting incomes and providing opportunities for Ruapehu communities.

"Ruapehu has been successful in gaining co-funding for four projects through the Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund being; Ohakune Carrot parking and toilet facilities, $622,500, and $140,000 each for toilet projects in Tangiwai and Ameku Rd (Raetihi), Ohura and Owhango," said Mayor Cameron.

"The almost $1.5 million of co-investment funding announced this morning adds to the $2 million government has set aside to extend the Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail from Turoa to Ohakune plus $100,000 to help prepare the ‘Destination, Marketing and Value Proposition’ for the Region that Visit Ruapehu is currently developing."

"This sees government’s total investment into Ruapehu tourism since the launch of the Accelerate25 Manawatu-Whanganui Economic Action Plan in August last year (2016) reach just under $3.6 million dollars," Mayor Cameron said.

"This investment is a clear vote of confidence in Ruapehu District Council and our ratepayers who have overwhelmingly supported directing money into the economic development activity to take advantage of co-investment opportunities with Government."

Mayor Cameron said that the Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund will now been subsumed by the $100 million Tourism Infrastructure Fund which is specifically intended for communities like Ruapehu that have high visitor numbers but small ratepayer bases.

"The development of Park and Ride facilities in National Park Village to help address the current overcrowding and traffic congestion associated with the Tongariro Alpine Crossing we will be one of the first projects that we will be applying to the new Tourism Infrastructure Fund for."

"Despite the value of today’s announcements there will be some communities who will feel they have missed out."

"It is important that people note that there are many other projects that we are actively working on, or that are in the planning stage, that we will be seeking funding for."

"Council will continue to work hard at getting as much government funding support as we can to support our tourism infrastructure needs and ensuring that the benefits and opportunities of tourism growth are spread as widely as possible."