Mandatory registration of social workers supported by ANZAW

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:36

Shannon Pakura, President of Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers (ANZAW) fully supports Minister Tolley’s announcement that legislation is being developed to make registration of social workers mandatory.

ANZASW has advocated for and supported mandatory registration of social workers long before 2003 when voluntary registration was introduced by the Social Workers Registration Act.

Currently the vast majority of social workers are registered with over 6,000 social workers registered in the voluntary registration environment. This indicates that Social workers understand and value the benefits of registration, which provides both professional recognition, standards and accountability.

Social workers engage with people of all ages at time of crisis and vulnerability. At times of crisis people have the right to expect that the social worker is able to provide the highest quality support to address life challenges and enhance their wellbeing.