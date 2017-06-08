Evidence shows euthanasia bill flawed - Maxim

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:06

"David Seymour’s private member’s bill is based on an illusion. It assumes that it’s possible to create safeguards around assisted suicide practices that can prevent wrongful deaths," says Maxim Institute CEO, Alex Penk. "However, international evidence has shown that there is no reliably safe way to legalise euthanasia or assisted suicide."

"Anyone advocating for euthanasia or assisted suicide should have to answer this question: How many wrongful deaths are they prepared to risk if these practices are introduced in New Zealand? What is the number? What is the acceptable error rate, where error means wrongful death?" says Alex Penk.

"While Mr Seymour’s private member’s bill is getting attention now, of far more significance to this debate will be the results of the Select Committee’s inquiry into this issue, which will have considered and included evidence presented by more than 20,000 New Zealanders, professional bodies, legal experts, and organisations."