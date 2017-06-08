Objection to anti-nuclear motion disappointing

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:40

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee says it’s a shame the Green Party has chosen to play petty politics over today’s motion in Parliament to mark the 30th anniversary of New Zealand’s nuclear free legislation.

"The Green Party’s insistence that the motion include reference to ongoing United Nations negotiations for a Convention on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is unfortunate," Mr Brownlee says.

"The Convention is a matter for another day but today was about marking an important anniversary for New Zealand.

"I’m disappointed by the Green Party’s voting against this perfectly reasonable and respectful motion and their childish behaviour in the House today," Mr Brownlee says.

The text of the motion:

I move that this House marks the thirtieth anniversary of our nuclear free legislation - the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act, which entered into force on 8 June 1987.

The opposition to nuclear weapons symbolised by this legislation has become a defining aspect of this country’s international reputation and New Zealand continues to work for a nuclear weapon-free world.

Whilst recognising the efforts of some countries to reduce their arsenals of nuclear weapons, this House also recognises the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and encourages all States yet to join the Treaty to do so.

The concerns that New Zealand and many other countries have recently expressed over North Korea’s nuclear programme highlight the importance of working to achieve the goal of a world without nuclear weapons.