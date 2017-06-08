Voice for Life on End of Life Bill being drawn from ballot

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:46

Parliament’s Health Select Committee asked New Zealanders to give their views on assisted suicide and euthanasia.

21,435 submissions were processed.

The Committee’s report is soon to be released, so we say:

"Let’s find out what the Health Select Committee has to report first as they have been considering the viewpoints of NZ citizens.

"We understand that 21,277 of those submissions were analysed and 70% were opposed to changing the law."