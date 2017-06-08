Nats fail to deliver emergency housing - Labour

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:59

Minister Amy Adams has admitted at select committee that National has now spent $22m on putting homeless families in motels as it fails to deliver the emergency housing places it promised, says Labour Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"In just seven months, National has spent $22m on putting homeless families in motels. That compares to a budget of just $2m a year. It means around 500 families a night are being put up in motels.

"National is blowing the budget on motels because it has failed to deliver the emergency housing it promised. Just 188 more emergency housing places have been found in the past year; National promised 1,400 additional places.

"National’s housing debacle is hurting families. Families are living in motels, cars, garages, and filthy boarding houses because the emergency housing they were promised hasn’t been delivered by this bungling government.

"National helped create the homelessness crisis by selling off state houses. Now, it’s failing to fix it. Labour’s fresh approach will build thousands of state houses so that our families can get the decent, safe housing they deserve," says Phil Twyford.