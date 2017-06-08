National's crisis of its own making - NZ First

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:49

National has been at pains to deny there is a housing crisis for a decade, despite saying there was a crisis before getting into government, says Spokesperson for Housing Denis O’Rourke.

"Housing and Construction Minister Nick Smith described reports of a crisis as a beat-up, and the former Prime Minister has described Auckland's house prices and congestion as a ‘sign of success’.

"Ten years ago the then National Party leader John Key campaigned on a four-point plan to solve what he called the housing affordability ‘crisis’.

"He spoke of the ‘crisis’ that had reached ‘dangerous levels’, ‘looks to get worse’ and ‘threatens our economy’.

"In Parliament today Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett was asked if she agreed with those statements.

"In her rush to ridicule New Zealand First, she didn’t recognise the words of her former leader, no doubt because he spoke of a housing crisis, which the Cabinet denied for the following nine years as government.

"In 2007, National was outspoken in condemning the Labour government for its lack of action on housing and promised to deliver. When National got the chance they ignored the crisis."