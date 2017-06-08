Joyce promises to look after quake-hit businesses - NZ First

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 18:05

New Zealand First will hold the National government to account on being flexible with the business grants programme in quake-hit towns in North Canterbury and Marlborough, says Earthquake Recovery Spokesperson Denis O’Rourke.

"Responding to our questions in Parliament today, Minister of Finance Steven Joyce promised that if the Business Recovery Grants Programme proved to be inadequate, and there was more demand for it, the government would provide more support.

"We are certain their feedback will tell them it is inadequate.

"New Zealand First pointed out that the criteria for the grants programme is too restrictive.

"The Kaikoura earthquake was devastating and many businesses are struggling but the grants programme totals only $1 million.

"Even the government admits the pot is small.

"It attempts to console would-be applicants by asking, in its information sheet: "What is the point of applying when there is not a large amount of money available when shared across many businesses? Its answer is that the programme looks at each individual business separately rather than just equally splitting payments amongst all that apply.

"The programme must be more realistic. Some businesses have closed their doors, others are barely hanging on. Their summer trading was knocked out and they are now in another period of low winter turnover.

"New Zealand First believes support should go through to the spring of 2018."