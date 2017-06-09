Racecourses harnessing safety with funding

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 10:53

An upgrade to Dunedin’s racecourse ambulance track is amongst the 19 projects the Government has recently contributed towards in racecourse safety, Racing Minister David Bennett announced today.

The various projects, which spanned from Whangarei to Roxburgh, received $313,055 in grants towards improving racecourse safety from the Racing Safety Development Fund.

Projects across New Zealand included track resurfacing, equine pool upgrades, and building construction to help make racecourses safer.

"Racecourses are an integral part of both urban and rural New Zealand communities. The Government is doing its bit by investing in safety," Mr Bennett says.

"The fund plays an important role in supporting the safety of the racing industry for horses, dogs, staff and the wider public. In many areas these facilities are widely used by the community, and not just on race days," Mr Bennett says.

The fund, which is managed by Internal Affairs provides $1 million annually to racecourse safety over two funding rounds.

There are two funding rounds every financial year, this is the second round for 2016/2017. The next round opens for applications on 15 August 2017 for six weeks.

"I would encourage all clubs and code bodies to apply to the fund for needed safety improvement assistance.

"A safer racecourse is a better racecourse," Mr Bennett says.

Attached: Summary of successful applications