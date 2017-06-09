Whakatohea Pre-settlement Trust selects a Ngapuhi negotiator

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:29

As the Whakatohea Pre-settlement Trust continues along their scheduled calendar towards entering negotiations with the Crown, claimants await a decision by the Waitangi Tribunal for their application for an urgent hearing into the Mandate of the new entity.

The Pre-settlement Trust has appointed two Whakatohea negotiators, Maui Hudson from Ngai Tamahaua and Jason Pou from Ngapuhi. Both were selected through a selection process undertaken by the Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Trust early last month when only two nominations were received.

The election and announcement of both negotiators has caused upset amongst hapu members and claimants that have filed for an urgent hearing before the Waitangi Tribunal into the entire selection and appointment process claiming that the Trust are forging full steam ahead in order to meet a new deadline for an Agreement in Principle by July.

"Jason Pou used to be my lawyer on our Moutohora Quarry claim. Therefore he has been privy to knowledge about the economic value of the claim and I see that as a huge conflict of interest." says Mr Russell Hollis, claimant for Ngati Patumoana.

"Also Minister Finlayson has walked away from Ngapuhi negotiations which Mr Pou has been advisor for Te Kotahitanga and Hokianga for a number of years. Now that’s all turned to custard and the Pre-settlement Trust expect us to have faith in him for Whakatohea?" says Mr Hollis. "I am just amazed at how desperate it comes across to the rest of the iwi and a mad rush to the finish line at the expense of the people."

"I asked Mr Pou at a Pre-Settlement hui in Hamilton last month whether he was involved in the Ngapuhi negotiations between Tuhoronuku and Te Kotahitanga" states Tracy Hillier, one of the claimants for Ngai Tamahaua.

"He replied yes he was quite involved. Well it is my opinion that he should go back to Ngapuhi and help sort out his iwi" Ms Hillier states. "We do not even recognise Maui Hudson as a Whakatohea negotiator, he was not supported nor endorsed by the our hapu let alone someone from Ngapuhi who doesn't know our claims"

Other claimants and hapu members have written directly to the Crown claiming that they refuse to accept either negotiator as they have publicly stated that they oppose the Mandate and the entity in its entirety.

A decision by the Waitangi Tribunal is expected within the next week or two.