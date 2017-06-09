Silent majority backs assisted dying - ACT

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 13:32

71% believe the law should be changed to allow voluntary euthanasia - Reid Research, 2015

75% felt a patient should be able to request a doctor’s assistance to end their life - Colmar Brunton, 2015

"I strongly encourage every supporter of voluntary euthanasia to write to their local MP, or to the MPs of their preferred party, and ask them to support the End of Life Choice Bill at first reading.

"Undecided MPs will have the chance to review the bill’s safeguards during the committee stage. I’m confident they will find there are comprehensive protections for vulnerable New Zealanders.

"When the End of Life Choice Bill comes up for a vote, there is little excuse for MPs to ignore the views of their constituents. If they think the bill in its current form has problems, they will have the chance to put forward amendments at committee stage."