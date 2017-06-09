Veterans starting to seek out services

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:13

There has been a 33 per cent increase in uptake of Veterans Independence Programmes (VIP) over the past year, Veterans’ Affairs Minister David Bennett says.

The VIP enables New Zealand veterans to live independently in their homes

It can help with the cost of house and window cleaning, lawn mowing and garden maintenance, home care, medical alarms, podiatry and home alterations.

"Veterans fought for New Zealand’s independence and now the country can assist in providing for their independence," Mr Bennett says.

"It is a positive step forward that the veterans, who sacrificed so much for our country, are now being assisted by Veterans’ Affairs," Mr Bennett says.

Almost 3,500 veterans and spouses were receiving VIP services at the end of April 2017.

"That’s an increase of 33 per cent more veterans accessing 7000 individual services over 12 months," Mr Bennett says.

"The Government introduced this package in the Veterans Support Act 2014 to further enable those who have enabled our country, so we are pleased veterans are taking up the support," Mr Bennett says.

Veterans and their families who wish to know more about what services they are entitled to, can find out more information here: www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz/support/treatment-independence/vip/