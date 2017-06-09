More cows ill - HT swedes have got to go - Green Party

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:14

Nathan Guy must immediately order the removal of herbicide tolerant (HT) swedes from the market following new reports of cows experiencing ill-health after eating them, the Green Party said today.

Dairy NZ today updated an advisory on its website about HT Swedes, saying "in 2017, there have been two farms experiencing ill-health with cows on swedes". In 2014 hundreds of dairy cows died in Southland from liver damage after eating swedes.

"It's simple, HT swedes should be taken off the shelf immediately. The Government knows there’s a risk to animal health that can’t be managed if these swedes are still on the market," said Green Party pesticide spokesperson Steffan Browning.

"It’s extraordinary they’re still being sold. They should have been taken off the market back in 2015 when tests showed that HT swedes caused liver damage in livestock.

"Instead, Nathan Guy has put industry interests ahead of animal welfare by allowing these swedes to continue being sold, despite knowing the risks.

"The Government has limited its action to advising farmers on when to feed cattle HT swedes, but this clearly hasn't worked," said Mr Browning.