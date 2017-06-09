HBRC hears verbal submissions to its Annual Plan

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 14:56

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will spend next Monday hearing and considering submissions to its draft Annual Plan 2017-18.

The Council received 137 submissions to its Annual Plan, with 31 submitters asking to speak at next week’s hearing. Many of the submissions relate to the Council’s plan to clean up six environmental ‘hot spots’.

The Council is recommending a base rate increase of 4.88% to fund a ‘business as usual’ delivery of Council’s services. It is also proposing to increase rates by a further 5% to kick-start action in six environmental hot spot areas, for a total rate increase of 9.88%. The six hot spot areas are Lake TÅ«tira, Ahuriri estuary, Whakaki Lake and Wairoa River, Lake Whatuma and Tukituki catchment, KaramÅ« Stream, and the Coastal Marine Environment.

The Council will spend Monday hearing the verbal submissions and considering all the other submissions, before making any changes to the 2017-18 Annual Plan and adopting it at the end of June.

The hearing will be held on Monday 12 June from 9am in the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chamber, 159 Dalton Street, Napier.