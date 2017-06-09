Budget 2017: Supporting Maori language and kura management

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:53

Education Minister Nikki Kaye has provided more detail about Budget 2017 funding for MÄori language and kura management.

$7.6 million over four years is being invested in MÄori language in education curriculum resources, alongside $1.7 million to continue supporting the Boards of Trustees of MÄori medium schools.

During a visit to Roscommon School in Auckland with Prime Minister Bill English, Minister Kaye discussed what the funding will provide.

"This funding will accelerate the design and delivery of localised curriculum resources to support te reo MÄori for Äkonga, kaiako and KÄhui Ako," says Ms Kaye.

"It adds significantly to the $2 million already spent each year on MÄori language in education curriculum resources.

"Students in MÄori medium and English medium kura and schools are set to benefit from the new resources, which will be created to support students both learning te reo MÄori as a subject, and studying other subjects in and through te reo.

"There will be a focus on priority areas such as literacy, numeracy, science and digital technology. The types of resources that will be developed include learning materials using local stories about specific places and events, and materials that depict national and regional events such as the MÄori Land Wars, the Treaty of Waitangi commemorations, and recognition of MÄori Leaders."

The funding will also support more resources being made available through digital platforms.

Approximately 180,000 children and young people participate in MÄori language in education across MÄori medium and English medium schooling settings.

"Improving access to quality localised curriculum resources for these children and young people is key to supporting their success in education.

"This is about enabling students to see themselves and their community within their learning environment. This is important, as evidence tells us that if a student’s identity, language and culture are supported throughout their education then they are more likely to succeed and remain engaged in their learning.

"We have already seen significant gains in MÄori achievement. The biggest increase in 18 year olds achieving NCEA Level 2 has been for MÄori, with provisional results showing a 17.6 percent increase in just five years.

"In 2016, the percentage for MÄori 18 year olds gaining NCEA Level 2 was 74.7% compared to 57.1% in 2011. That means 5,079 more young MÄori with better prospects and more choices about their future.

"We have also seen students achieving well in MÄori medium education settings. In 2015, achievement of NCEA Level 2 or above was at 78% demonstrating the impact of MÄori medium education."

Alongside the curriculum resources, Budget 2017 also provides $1.7 million of funding over four years to continue support for the Boards of Trustees of MÄori medium schools.

The representative bodies for kura kaupapa MÄori are Te Runanga Nui o NgÄ kura kaupapa MÄori o Aotearoa (TRN) and NgÄ Kura Ä-Iwi o Aotearoa (NKAI).

"This funding will enable TRN and NKAI to continue to provide support services for the Boards of Trustees of their respective schools," says Ms Kaye.

"Ensuring there is continued quality provision of support for Boards of Trustees in kura kaupapa MÄori is vitally important. This funding will benefit more than 9,000 students enrolled in kura kaupapa MÄori."