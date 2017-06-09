Budget 2017: Supporting Maori language and kura management

|
[ login or create an account ]
Education Minister Nikki Kaye has provided more detail about Budget 2017 funding for MÄori language and kura management.
$7.6 million over four years is being invested in MÄori language in education curriculum resources, alongside $1.7 million to continue supporting the Boards of Trustees of MÄori medium schools.
During a visit to Roscommon School in Auckland with Prime Minister Bill English, Minister Kaye discussed what the funding will provide.
"This funding will accelerate the design and delivery of localised curriculum resources to support te reo MÄori for Äkonga, kaiako and KÄhui Ako," says Ms Kaye.
"It adds significantly to the $2 million already spent each year on MÄori language in education curriculum resources.
"Students in MÄori medium and English medium kura and schools are set to benefit from the new resources, which will be created to support students both learning te reo MÄori as a subject, and studying other subjects in and through te reo.
"There will be a focus on priority areas such as literacy, numeracy, science and digital technology. The types of resources that will be developed include learning materials using local stories about specific places and events, and materials that depict national and regional events such as the MÄori Land Wars, the Treaty of Waitangi commemorations, and recognition of MÄori Leaders."
The funding will also support more resources being made available through digital platforms.
Approximately 180,000 children and young people participate in MÄori language in education across MÄori medium and English medium schooling settings.
"Improving access to quality localised curriculum resources for these children and young people is key to supporting their success in education.
"This is about enabling students to see themselves and their community within their learning environment. This is important, as evidence tells us that if a student’s identity, language and culture are supported throughout their education then they are more likely to succeed and remain engaged in their learning.
"We have already seen significant gains in MÄori achievement. The biggest increase in 18 year olds achieving NCEA Level 2 has been for MÄori, with provisional results showing a 17.6 percent increase in just five years.
"In 2016, the percentage for MÄori 18 year olds gaining NCEA Level 2 was 74.7% compared to 57.1% in 2011. That means 5,079 more young MÄori with better prospects and more choices about their future.
"We have also seen students achieving well in MÄori medium education settings. In 2015, achievement of NCEA Level 2 or above was at 78% demonstrating the impact of MÄori medium education."
Alongside the curriculum resources, Budget 2017 also provides $1.7 million of funding over four years to continue support for the Boards of Trustees of MÄori medium schools.
The representative bodies for kura kaupapa MÄori are Te Runanga Nui o NgÄ kura kaupapa MÄori o Aotearoa (TRN) and NgÄ Kura Ä-Iwi o Aotearoa (NKAI).
"This funding will enable TRN and NKAI to continue to provide support services for the Boards of Trustees of their respective schools," says Ms Kaye.
"Ensuring there is continued quality provision of support for Boards of Trustees in kura kaupapa MÄori is vitally important. This funding will benefit more than 9,000 students enrolled in kura kaupapa MÄori."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.