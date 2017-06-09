National candidate's position on bag tax needs clarifying - NZTU

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:34

Hastings Mayor and National Party candidate, Lawrence Yule, needs to clarify whether he supports the Green Party’s policy to implement a supermarket bag tax, after he was quoted in a press release on the subject earlier today.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union says, "The National Party is supposed to be about cutting the tax burden, not inventing new ways for councils to dig deeper into our pockets."

"Mr Yule’s duel hats on this issue, the head of the Council Lobby group, Local Government New Zealand one day, but a National Party candidate the next, risks this sort of confusion."

"At the last election, the National Party promised ‘no new taxes'. Is that still the position or not?"