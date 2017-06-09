Surprise UK election result drives the GBP lower

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 17:36

Kiwi travellers heading to the UK may enjoy an unexpected windfall in their travel money due to the result of the UK General Election on June 8th. The surprise outcome of a hung parliament has thrown markets and resulted in an initial plunge in the value of the British pound.

Daniel Jackson, Country Manager of Travel Money NZ said, "Markets had expected a strong Conservative majority win, and along with that a stronger negotiation position for the UK’s exit from the EU. A hung parliament increases political uncertainty for the UK, and uncertainty impacts the value of the Pound".

"Kiwis who are travelling to the UK soon will benefit from any drop in the value of the Pound, and by locking in an exchange rate now, could benefit from the UK election, meaning more travel money in their wallet," said Mr Jackson.

He also noted that the June 2016 Brexit referendum result saw British Pound notes in short supply as customers rushed to Travel Money NZ shops to buy the currency.

Travel Money NZ advises customers that travellers buying GBP in cash can also lock in a rate with peace of mind without missing out on any ongoing rate improvements.

"Our new Rate Guard service means we will pay you back the difference if the exchange rate on the GBP improves within 14 days of you making your foreign currency purchase in store-. We also don’t charge fees or commissions on foreign cash transactions in-store and online," said Mr Jackson.

Alternatively, customers not wanting to buy and hold cash can load funds onto a prepaid travel money card to secure a great NZD- GBP rate.

"A solution may be to use our Multi-currency Cash Passport and lock in your rate and load it with GBP to use later," Mr Jackson said.