Business Talks Whangarei: The conversation continues

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 18:18

At Wednesday evening’s Business Talks, held at The Orchard in Whangarei, Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw, together with Deputy Mayor, Sharon Morgan, Ngatiwai Trust Board Chief Executive, Kris MacDonald, and Äkau founders, Ana Heremaia and Ruby Watson, headlined a discussion which was chaired by Ash Holwell, the Whangarei Green Party candidate for the upcoming election.

"The Talks will enable the people of Whangarei to be heard, as it seems elections sometimes forget the people. The series of conversations that we are planning in The Talks series will be different, they will be relevant to the future of Whangarei, include a diversity of exciting participants, come to new conclusions for the district." says Ash Holwell.

Business Talks were the second conversation in a bold new discussion series called ‘The Talks.’ Utilising the upcoming General Election as a platform for creating powerful community discussion, Ash Holwell is facilitating a series of events over the winter months with industry and community leaders, innovative thinkers, and successful creators across the region.

"A local desire for small, light and well connected businesses emerged from the evening" noted Ash Holwell. "Those who attended were enthusiastic about the open and honest conversations that took place. The audience appreciated there were finally real conversations about real issues, and they were actually listened to, without pre-arranged speeches being rammed down everyone's throat."

Those who attended commented on the approach as being refreshing, honest and open. One participant said that Business Talks was very important as all of those present were able to be part of the conversation, rather than spoken to about our regional issues and collective future as though it was all a done deal.

The next conversation in The Talks series will be Family Talks which is scheduled to be held on 29 June.