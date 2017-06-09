Feds query Labour Party’s election pledge on freshwater

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 18:48

Federated Farmers is questioning the feasibility of the Labour Party’s policy on freshwater quality which was released today because it’s based on a false assumption that poor water quality is predominately caused by farmers.

The Labour Party’s election pledge to work with urban local authorities to lessen the effect of sewage and storm water is welcomed - all the Federation asks is that farmers and rural communities receive the same commitment by Labour.

"It’s all about respect, and working in partnership. Farmers and their communities deserve the same spirit of engagement as urban," says Federated Farmers’ Environment Spokesperson Chris Allen.

In their policy statement the Labour Party proposes a 12-point plan for improving the nation’s waterways, however, their plan is lacking a balanced approach and could undermine regional economies.

Federated Farmers believes in sensible, practical and affordable solutions to water quality and we envisage a robust and growing economy coexisting alongside New Zealanders’ aspirations for good water quality.

"While we recognise farmers have an important part to play in improving and managing water quality, the reality is, all New Zealanders have a role to play.

"Farmers are taking steps already to address the situation, and all we are asking is the rest of society gets involved. Farmers and their communities taking the initiative and doing their part won’t solve the problem alone.

"There are numerous examples of farmers and their communities working together to take ownership of their waterways, making significant gains in improvement.

"Last night’s Green Ribbon Awards in Wellington where two farmer led environment projects were honoured demonstrates this," says Chris.

Federated Farmers believes in "local solutions for local problems," based on sound data, when it comes to tackling environmental issues and this vision is outlined in their soon to be released Farmers’ Manifesto.

Should Labour lead the Government following the General Election, Federated Farmers would welcome the opportunity to work closely with Labour on finding sensible, practical and affordable solutions to water quality.