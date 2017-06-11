Care, think, vote - Opportunities Party

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 09:45

Hey folks, in case you missed it taxpayers have just given millions of dollars of broadcasting time to establishment politicians so they can tell you to vote for them.

National gets $1.3m, Labour $1m, Greens $0.5m, NZF $0.4m and even the one-man bands Act and United Future receive around $100k each.

The Opportunities Party gets $41k so that puts us a long way behind the old guard. We’d give that money back but it would just be reallocated to the old Establishment Parties.

Instead of wasting all that money on yelling at you we thought it would be better to give you a chance to show you care, think about what worries you most and vote for a charity that helps pick up the pieces.

We are putting up a total of $1m of our money for the four charities listed below.

Women’s Refuge

Protecting vulnerable women and children in their darkest hours.

Conservation Volunteers

Giving their time to pass on a better world to future generations.

KidsCan

Feeding the pukus and brains of our most vulnerable children.

Lifeline

A 24/7 Nationwide service for those in crisis

All you have to do is go to our website (vote.top.org.nz), give us your email details (yeah, we will send you some stuff but if you don’t want it you can opt out) and vote for the charity of your choice.

There’s one vote each and each vote is worth $3 for the charity you choose. We will keep giving ‘till the votes or the money run out.

The Opportunities Party will keep you up to date on how much you’ve helped raise for those who help those in need.

CARE THINK VOTE

vote.top.org.nz