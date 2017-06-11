Waterview Tunnel set to open early July

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 12:44

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel will open to traffic in early July, marking the biggest milestone in the city’s transport network in more than half a century.

The $1.4 billion Waterview Connection is New Zealand’s biggest and most complex roading project, including twin 2.4km-long three-lane tunnels.

"Once open, it will transform the way people and freight move around Auckland, and will represent the biggest change in travel patterns since the opening of the Auckland Harbour Bridge in 1959," Mr Bridges says.

A ceremonial opening on Sunday, 18 June will be followed by public open day’s to allow people the chance to experience the tunnel up close before opening to traffic.

"The Waterview Connection is New Zealand’s largest ever roading project and is a significant part of the strong investment the Government is putting into Auckland. This investment in the strategic motorway system will help support Auckland’s increasing population and economic growth," Mr Bridges says.

"It largely completes the Western Ring Route, a new 48km route linking the west of Auckland, Manukau, the city and the North Shore.

"Together, the Waterview Tunnel and wider Western Ring Route will give more options to people and freight moving around and through Auckland, creating a more efficient, resilient and reliable network," Mr Bridges says.

A series of public open day events will be held in the lead up to the operational opening of the tunnel to traffic. The events will be free but people will need to book their place online by visiting www.nzta.govt.nz/waterview