PM congratulates Theresa May

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 13:19

Prime Minister Bill English today congratulated Theresa May on her re-election as British Prime Minister.

"I spoke to Theresa May last night and congratulated her on forming a government," says Mr English.

"New Zealand and the United Kingdom work closely on many fronts. We have a deep and enduring friendship and share interests which span close defence and security cooperation, strong people to people links, and the promotion of open economies.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mrs May as Britain embarks on the next chapter of its storied history."