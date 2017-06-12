Seymour to fight hazardous Labour crackdown - ACT

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 11:10

ACT Leader David Seymour will publicly meet with residents, staff, and management of an Auckland care home that will be hard-hit by Labour’s proposed immigration crackdowns. He and the manager of the facility will then address media.

The group manager of six different care homes across Auckland will present figures for the proportion of workers who require visas to work in their sector.

Time: 12:30pm today (June 12)

Location: CHT St John’s Hospital, 46 Pah Road, Epsom

"A resident of this Epsom care home has written to me to say that even under current immigration settings, the facility faces serious hurdles to gaining the workers who provide valued care for high-needs residents," says Mr Seymour.

"This is just one example of how the major parties are out of touch with businesses’ genuine immigration needs. Kiwi businesses are screaming out for access to overseas workers. We need them on our farms, our construction sites, and in our care homes.

"If National and Labour had housing and infrastructure policies that actually worked, they wouldn’t need to roll out increasingly desperate immigration crackdowns.

"ACT will stand up for taxpayer-friendly immigration, allowing businesses to access the labour they need, and welcoming immigrants who come here to be peaceful and productive."