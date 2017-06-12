Brownlee has "productive" discussions with OzKiwi lobby group

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 12:17

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee says he’s had productive discussions with lobby group OzKiwi today about the concerns some New Zealanders living in Australia have.

"We discussed a range of issues affecting New Zealanders in Australia and reassured them that the National Government is interested in their concerns and take them seriously," Mr Brownlee says.

"When I met with my Australian counterpart Julie Bishop in May, we agreed to consult more closely on domestic policies that affect our respective citizens.

"Australia has made decisions to recognise the special status of New Zealanders in Australia by establishing a pathway to citizenship.

"The trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement gives New Zealanders the greatest access of citizens of any country to visit, live, and work in Australia, and the same applies for Australians in New Zealand.

"While both countries allow this freedom of movement, each retains the right to determine requirements for permanent residency, citizenship, social security, and access to social support.

"New Zealanders should understand that New Zealand and Australia are separate countries and the rights and entitlements they enjoy at home do not necessarily translate to Australia.

"I agree with OzKiwi that New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for a long time, or intend to do so, should consider dual citizenship and investigate the pathway the Australian government has opened.

"Taking this action does not, in any way, diminish their citizenship at home in New Zealand," Mr Brownlee says.