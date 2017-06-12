Budget 2017: $5.5 million investment in Canterbury schools

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 14:20

Around $5.5 million will be invested under Budget 2017 to expand the capacity of schools in the Canterbury region, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Minister Macindoe made the announcement today during a visit to Prebbleton School in Selwyn.

"This first round of school infrastructure investment under Budget 2017 will provide a total of eleven new classrooms to three schools in the region, adding space for around 220 students," says Ms Kaye.

The schools receiving new classrooms are:

Prebbleton School in Selwyn (around $2 million for four new classrooms)

Lincoln Primary School in Selwyn (around $3 million for six new classrooms)

Allenton School in Ashburton (around $500,000 for one new classroom).

"All of the schools receiving funding today have experienced increases to their rolls. The growth in the Christchurch area shows the resilient nature of this community following the 2011 earthquake.

"These new classrooms will also provide the opportunity for schools to incorporate flexible learning spaces that can support an innovative learning environment and encourage student achievement."

Today’s announcement is among the first in a number of school infrastructure investments that will be announced as part of this year’s Budget.

"This latest investment in Canterbury schools follows the $278 million we have invested in the region as part of Budget 2016. This funding included support for the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme, building two new schools and delivering two relocated and rebuilt schools under public private partnerships (PPPs), and $9 million for a number of roll growth classrooms," says Mr Macindoe.

"Budget 17 is investing $456.5 million in education infrastructure. This takes our overall commitment to extending and improving our schools in recent years to over $5 billion".

It is expected that the new classrooms will be up and running during the 2018 school year.