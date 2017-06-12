Professor to oversee review of Veterans' Support Act

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 16:10

Professor Ron Paterson has been appointed to lead an independent review of the operation of the Veterans’ Support Act 2014, Minister of Veterans’ Affairs David Bennett announced today.

"This review will ensure an external and impartial perspective on how the Act is working", says Mr Bennett.

"I am pleased that somebody of Professor Paterson’s calibre has agreed to lead this important review".

Professor Paterson is a respected Professor of Law at Auckland University, and a former Health and Disability Commissioner and Ombudsman. He has law degrees from Auckland and Oxford Universities, and has held Fulbright and Harkness Fellowships. Professor Paterson was awarded an ONZM for services to health in 2011.

"The Veterans’ Support Act 2014 is very different from the Act it replaced - the War Pensions Act 1954.

"It is important to ensure the Act is operating as intended and to consider if any amendments are necessary or desirable. The findings will be reported back to Government," Mr Bennett says.

The review will look at whether it is meeting its purpose of providing rehabilitation and support to veterans who have been injured or become ill as a result of being placed in harm’s way in the service of New Zealand.

"The Government is committed to ensuring veterans receive the care they need, when they need it," Mr Bennett says.

Details of the submissions process are on the New Zealand Defence Force website http://www.nzdf.mil.nz/corporate-documents/vsa, including when and where public forums will be held. You can email the Review at review.vsa@nzdf.mil.nz